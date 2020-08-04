H-E-B recalls salmon burgers

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B is recalling its Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers because of an undeclared allergen.

The products contain wheat, which isn’t declared on the product label.

One illness has been reported, the San Antonio-based chain said.

The products, which were sold at the seafood counter, in the seafood department and in the meal simple area of H-E-B stores throughout the state, have been removed from store shelves.

