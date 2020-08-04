Advertisement

Man who drowned in local lake identified as Fort Hood soldier

Searchers recovered the body of Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas, 24, of Woodside, N.Y., on Sunday. (Fort Hood photo)
Searchers recovered the body of Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas, 24, of Woodside, N.Y., on Sunday. (Fort Hood photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – A man who drowned over the weekend at a local lake was identified Tuesday as a Fort Hood soldier.

Searchers recovered the body of Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas, 24, of Woodside, N.Y. on Sunday.

Hernandezvargas went under and didn’t resurface Saturday afternoon.

Searchers found his body at around 1:20 p.m. Saturday in the same area where witnesses said they last saw him.

An autopsy was ordered.

Hernandezvargas joined the Army in May 2017 and had been assigned since December 2017 to the1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

“The Black Knight family is heartbroken by the loss of Spc. Francisco Hernandez.  Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of 1st Bn. 5th Cav. Regt.  

“Spc. Hernandez served his country honorably both stateside while at Fort Hood and abroad in Korea and Romania and this tragic loss is felt by every member within our formation.”

The drowning was the second in just a matter of days in Central Texas.

Last Thursday a pregnant woman helped searchers find the body of Theodore Key, 21, the father of her unborn child, who drowned Wednesday in Lake Belton as he tried to reach her when the wind blew her away from shore on a flotation device at Temple Lake Park.

The woman boarded a game warden’s boat Thursday night and with her assistance searchers located Key’s body in minutes, officials said.

Crews recovered Key’s body from Lake Belton just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman ordered an autopsy.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Central Texas couple dies from COVID-19; ‘It’s not a game,’ children say

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Children of a Central Texas couple killed by the Coronavirus are asking everyone to take it seriously.

News

OnStar helps police locate sisters abducted from local tire shop

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Two young sisters abducted from a local tire shop were located with the help of OnStar, police say.

News

Extraco expansion ahead of schedule

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Construction on the McLennan County Venue Project, the $34 million expansion of the Extraco Events Center, is a little ahead of schedule, officials say.

News

Wildfire spreads over 8,000 acres of rough Central Texas terrain

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
Firefighters from around Central Texas were battling a wildfire Monday that spread over 8,000 acres of rough terrain in less than 24 hours.

Latest News

Health

Baylor details precautions as start of fall term approaches

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
With the start of the fall term just three weeks away, Baylor University Monday released details of the precautions the school is taking to curb COVID-19.

News

Thieves escape with $8,000 from local convenience store

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Police released surveillance photos Monday of two men wanted in the theft of about $8,000 from a local convenience store.

Our Town

Mexia: Former students mourn after the sudden loss of a revered educator

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Mexia is mourning the loss of longtime educator, Christian DJ, and frequent community volunteer Stephana High-Mitchell.

News

Revered educator dies suddenly

Updated: 16 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Our Town

Waco: Interim police chief sworn in

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
Assistant Waco police Chief Frank Gentsch was sworn in Tuesday for a second time as the city’s interim police chief.

Our Town

Waco: City manager files proposed budget

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
Waco’s city manager has filed a proposed budget that reflects the impact of COVID-19 on revenue and spending.