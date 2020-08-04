Mexia: Former students mourn after the sudden loss of a revered educator

WMEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Mexia is mourning the loss of longtime educator, Christian DJ, and frequent community volunteer Stephana High-Mitchell.

Last week the educator of 30 years, and Mexia High School's Community in Schools representative died suddenly.

Friends say they don't yet know what caused her death, only that it was unexpected.

Just two weeks ago High-Mitchell was at the school gathering food, school supplies, and clothes for the students in the Community in Schools program.

"She wanted them to all have something nice," Mexia High School Principal Robert White said.

Students like Oscar Santoyo say she made a huge difference in his life.

"She made sure I came to school on time, she made sure I had my grades right, she made sure I was fed, she made sure I didn't skip class," Santoyo said.

"She did everything, she was the definition of a second mother."

Santoyo says he was one of the many whose lives she helped change.

“I am going to a historically black college and I didn’t even know about that until she started telling me,” says Jared Johnson a who’s now a member of the Prairie View A&M marching band.

"I give her all the credit because if it wasn't for her I wouldn't have even auditioned," says Johnson.

Just a few months ago another student Moises Avila told the story of how High-Mitchell was not only an educator, but also a Christian DJ who preached to inmates, as well as a constant community volunteer.

"She did more than she let on... you can't replace that," says Avila.

The family plans to hold a funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mexia Blackcat Stadium, and say social distancing will be observed.

The services will also be streamed online.

