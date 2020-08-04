Advertisement

Mexia: Former students mourn after the sudden loss of a revered educator

By Drake Lawson
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WMEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Mexia is mourning the loss of longtime educator, Christian DJ, and frequent community volunteer Stephana High-Mitchell.

Last week the educator of 30 years, and Mexia High School's Community in Schools representative died suddenly.

Friends say they don't yet know what caused her death, only that it was unexpected.

Just two weeks ago High-Mitchell was at the school gathering food, school supplies, and clothes for the students in the Community in Schools program.

"She wanted them to all have something nice," Mexia High School Principal Robert White said.

Students like Oscar Santoyo say she made a huge difference in his life.

"She made sure I came to school on time, she made sure I had my grades right, she made sure I was fed, she made sure I didn't skip class," Santoyo said.

"She did everything, she was the definition of a second mother."

Santoyo says he was one of the many whose lives she helped change.

“I am going to a historically black college and I didn’t even know about that until she started telling me,” says Jared Johnson a who’s now a member of the Prairie View A&M marching band.

"I give her all the credit because if it wasn't for her I wouldn't have even auditioned," says Johnson.

Just a few months ago another student Moises Avila told the story of how High-Mitchell was not only an educator, but also a Christian DJ who preached to inmates, as well as a constant community volunteer.

"She did more than she let on... you can't replace that," says Avila.

The family plans to hold a funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mexia Blackcat Stadium, and say social distancing will be observed.

The services will also be streamed online.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Waco sisters abducted at tire shop

Updated: moments ago
The Waco Police Department is asking for help locating two sisters allegedly taken from a Tire Shop

News

Wildfire spreads over 8,000 acres of rough Central Texas terrain

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Firefighters from around Central Texas were battling a wildfire Monday that spread over 8,000 acres of rough terrain in less than 24 hours.

Health

Baylor details precautions as start of fall term approaches

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Staff
With the start of the fall term just three weeks away, Baylor University Monday released details of the precautions the school is taking to curb COVID-19.

News

Thieves escape with $8,000 from local convenience store

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Police released surveillance photos Monday of two men wanted in the theft of about $8,000 from a local convenience store.

Latest News

News

Revered educator dies suddenly

Updated: 46 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Our Town

Waco: Interim police chief sworn in

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Assistant Waco police Chief Frank Gentsch was sworn in Tuesday for a second time as the city’s interim police chief.

Our Town

Waco: City manager files proposed budget

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Waco’s city manager has filed a proposed budget that reflects the impact of COVID-19 on revenue and spending.

News

Czech-inspired brewery, restaurant, bakery and boutique hotel under construction

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Business

Waco economist looks at recovery from economic downturn

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
A Waco economist said Monday that once a lasting solution to the COVID-19 issue is developed, long-term prospects for the national economy remain positive.

Sports

Three more BU athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Three more Baylor athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, the university said Monday.