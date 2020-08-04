Advertisement

Midway returns to strength & conditioning workouts

By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway Panthers returned to workouts Monday morning following the rescinded county order that initially shut down varsity athletics in McLennan County until September.

The Panthers’ 2020 football schedule isn’t set in stone yet, but it’s close to being finalized. Athletic Director Brad Shelton said they’re on the seventh-different version of the schedule.

Midway begins the season at home against Austin Westlake October 2.

