Neil Young sues Trump campaign, deriding use of famous tunes

Neil Young has sued President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, saying he doesn't want his music used as a theme song for what he calls a divisive un-American campaign of ignorance and hate. (File)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Neil Young has sued President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, saying he doesn't want his music used as a theme song for what he calls a divisive un-American campaign of ignorance and hate.

Young's lawyers sought monetary damages in Tuesday's lawsuit in Manhattan federal court.

The legendary singer cited repeated use of two songs: “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk.”

The lawsuit says the campaign used the tunes numerous times at rallies and political events, including in Tulsa, Okla., on June 20.

The lawsuit says Young first complained about use of “Rockin’ in the Free World” in June 2015 when Mr. Trump announced his presidential run.

A message for comment was left with a campaign spokesperson.(AP) -

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

