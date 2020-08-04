Advertisement

Nursing home residents seek pen pals

A Facebook post from a local nursing home seeking pen pals for residents isolated from friends and family because of the COVID-19 pandemic has gone viral. (Facebook)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
A Facebook post Monday afternoon from Hillcrest Medical Lodge is starting to go viral after the nursing home posted pictures of residents asking for pen pals. By Tuesday evening the post had been shared about 1,600 times. Nursing home officials say it's been a challenging time for seniors who have been unable to see their families and friends due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They hope getting pen pals for the 52 seniors in the program will brighten their day.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a pen pal can send their letters to:

Hillside Medical Lodge

C/O "name of resident"

300 S. Hwy 36 Bypass

Gatesville, TX, 76528

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

