’Shame on you’: Texas widow blames Trump, Abbott after husband dies from COVID19

(CBSDFW.COM) – The widow of a Texas man who died of COVID-19, blamed President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott in her husband’s obituary for his “needless death.”

David Nagy’s obituary calls out President Trump and Gov. Abbott in his obituary published in the Jefferson Jimplecute on July 30.

“Dave did everything he was supposed to do, but you did not,” his widow Stacey Nagy wrote. “Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!”

This is one hell of an obit. Condolences to the Nagy family for their loss. pic.twitter.com/3nMnGJn6JF — Jordan Ray (@JordanLRay) August 3, 2020

Houston Chronicle web producer Jordan Ray tweeted an image of the newspaper obituary.

David Nagy was 79 and died in the intensive care unit at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview, Texas on July 22.

“He suffered greatly from the ravages of the COVID-19 virus and the separation from his much loved family who were not allowed at his bedside,” the obituary said.

“They blame his death and the deaths of all other innocent people, on Trump, Abbott and all of the other politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with their popularity and votes than lives,” his widow wrote. “Also to blame are the many ignorant, self-centered and selfish people who refused to follow the advice of the medical professionals, believing their ‘right’ not to wear a mask was more important than killing innocent people.”

