Advertisement

’Shame on you’: Texas widow blames Trump, Abbott after husband dies from COVID19

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington.((AP Photo/Evan Vucci))
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBSDFW.COM) – The widow of a Texas man who died of COVID-19, blamed President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott in her husband’s obituary for his “needless death.”

David Nagy’s obituary calls out President Trump and Gov. Abbott in his obituary published in the Jefferson Jimplecute on July 30.

“Dave did everything he was supposed to do, but you did not,” his widow Stacey Nagy wrote. “Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!”

Houston Chronicle web producer Jordan Ray tweeted an image of the newspaper obituary.

David Nagy was 79 and died in the intensive care unit at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview, Texas on July 22.

“He suffered greatly from the ravages of the COVID-19 virus and the separation from his much loved family who were not allowed at his bedside,” the obituary said.

“They blame his death and the deaths of all other innocent people, on Trump, Abbott and all of the other politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with their popularity and votes than lives,” his widow wrote. “Also to blame are the many ignorant, self-centered and selfish people who refused to follow the advice of the medical professionals, believing their ‘right’ not to wear a mask was more important than killing innocent people.”

Copyright 2020 CBS News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: COVID-19 Response Fund awards second round of grants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The COVID-19 Response Fund created by the United Waco of Waco-McLennan County and the Waco Foundation has awarded another round of grants.

News

They’re back: Chip and Joanna sign up for another season of ‘Fixer Upper’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Another season of the hit show “Fixer Upper” will air next year on the Magnolia Network, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced Tuesday in a Facebook post.

Health

COVID-19 claims another life in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The new coronavirus has claimed another life in Central Texas.

Health

Area nurse paints portraits of those on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
An area nurse is painting portraits of healthcare workers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

Latest News

Health

Five members of local church test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Five members of a local church have tested positive for COVID-19 and other test results are pending after about 20 members began to exhibit symptoms of the virus.

News

Crash at Central Texas highway intersection leaves 2 dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A two-vehicle crash at a Central Texas highway intersection left two area residents dead.

State

Three charged in shooting death of Texas ice cream vendor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Three suspects have been charged in the shooting death of a 68-year-old Texas man who sold ice cream from a small cart he pushed around a neighborhood.

News

Execution date set for one of 2 local men convicted of brutal murder of pastor, wife

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
An execution date has been set for one of the two Central Texas men who landed on federal death row after they were convicted of the brutal murders of an Iowa pastor and his wife.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago