Advertisement

Surveillance photos of ID theft suspect released

Local investigators released photos of a suspect in an identity theft case Tuesday. (Bell County Sheriff's Dept. photos)
Local investigators released photos of a suspect in an identity theft case Tuesday. (Bell County Sheriff's Dept. photos)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Bell County investigators released surveillance photos of a suspect in an identity theft case Tuesday.

The case involves the use of a credit card that was obtained through the use of the stolen identity.

The card was used to purchase Visa gift cards at self-check-out registers at Home Depot stores in Killeen and Cedar Park.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at (254) 933-5437.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Texas attorney general upholds face mask requirements in courthouses, fines for violators

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Staff
County officials may require face masks in courthouses and other county buildings and may impose fines for violators, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in an opinion Tuesday.

News

H-E-B recalls salmon burgers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
H-E-B is recalling its Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers.

News

They’re back: Chip and Joanna sign up for another season of ‘Fixer Upper’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Another season of the hit show “Fixer Upper” will air next year on the Magnolia Network, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced Tuesday in a Facebook post.

News

Man who drowned in local lake identified as Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A 24-year-old man who drowned over the weekend at a local lake was identified Tuesday as a Fort Hood soldier.

Latest News

Health

Central Texas couple dies from COVID-19; ‘It’s not a game,’ children say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Children of a Central Texas couple killed by the Coronavirus are asking everyone to take it seriously.

News

OnStar helps police locate sisters abducted from local tire shop

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two young sisters abducted from a local tire shop were located with the help of OnStar, police say.

News

Extraco expansion ahead of schedule

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Construction on the McLennan County Venue Project, the $34 million expansion of the Extraco Events Center, is a little ahead of schedule, officials say.

News

Wildfire spreads over 8,000 acres of rough Central Texas terrain

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Staff
Firefighters from around Central Texas were battling a wildfire Monday that spread over 8,000 acres of rough terrain in less than 24 hours.

Health

Baylor details precautions as start of fall term approaches

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Staff
With the start of the fall term just three weeks away, Baylor University Monday released details of the precautions the school is taking to curb COVID-19.

News

Thieves escape with $8,000 from local convenience store

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Police released surveillance photos Monday of two men wanted in the theft of about $8,000 from a local convenience store.