Surveillance photos of ID theft suspect released

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Bell County investigators released surveillance photos of a suspect in an identity theft case Tuesday.

The case involves the use of a credit card that was obtained through the use of the stolen identity.

The card was used to purchase Visa gift cards at self-check-out registers at Home Depot stores in Killeen and Cedar Park.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at (254) 933-5437.

