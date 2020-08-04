Advertisement

Temple: Small business grant program available to help keep businesses afloat

The City of Temple has partnered with United Way and the Temple Chamber of Commerce to create a small business grant program in an effort to retain jobs and keep local businesses afloat. (Temple City Hall/file photo)
The City of Temple has partnered with United Way and the Temple Chamber of Commerce to create a small business grant program in an effort to retain jobs and keep local businesses afloat. (Temple City Hall/file photo)(KWTX)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple has partnered with United Way and the Temple Chamber of Commerce to create a small business grant program in an effort to retain jobs and keep local businesses afloat. 

The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds.  

“The primary goal of the program is to provide support so that businesses can retain jobs held by low to moderate income persons,” said United Way CEO Stephanie O’Banion.  

“We are also hoping to provide assistance to micro-enterprises with low to moderate income owners. We know that these businesses are vital to the economic health and well-being of our community.”  

The program will use $90,000 of CDBG-CV funds to provide grants of up to $5,000 for local businesses with as many as 50 full-time employees and a low- to moderate-income owner. 

In order to qualify, the business must demonstrate a loss of gross revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Temple Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Rod Henry says he hopes to continue to provide as much aid to small businesses as he can.

"We're not looking for a pat on the back," he said.

"We're looking for a smile on the face. We want that business to thrive, to happen, be able to open their doors and be confident in what they're doing." 

Applications will be accepted through August 5, at 11:59 p.m. on the United Way website.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Area nurse paints portraits of those on the front-lines

Updated: 41 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Health

Simple request from residents of local nursing home isolated by COVID-19 goes viral

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A Facebook post from a local nursing home seeking pen pals for residents isolated from friends and family because of the COVID-19 pandemic has gone viral.

News

9,000-acre Central Texas wildfire 50% controlled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A wildfire that spread over thousands of acres in Central Texas, threatening multiple structures, was about 50% contained Tuesday evening.

Health

Texas Medical Board warns against false claims of COVID-19 cures

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
The Texas board that licenses doctors has warned physicians that it could take action against anyone who falsely advertises a cure for COVID-19.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 surge continues here, around the state

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas reported more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 245 more deaths while in Central Texas the total count rose by almost 300 and three more area residents diagnosed with the virus died.

Our Town

Waco: COVID-19 Response Fund awards second round of grants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The COVID-19 Response Fund created by the United Waco of Waco-McLennan County and the Waco Foundation has awarded another round of grants.

News

They’re back: Chip and Joanna sign up for another season of ‘Fixer Upper’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Another season of the hit show “Fixer Upper” will air next year on the Magnolia Network, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced Tuesday in a Facebook post.

News

’Shame on you’: Texas widow blames Trump, Abbott after husband dies from COVID19

Updated: 3 hours ago
The widow of a Texas man who died of COVID-19, blamed President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott in her husband’s obituary for his “needless death.”

Health

Area nurse paints portraits of those on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
An area nurse is painting portraits of healthcare workers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

Health

Five members of local church test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Five members of a local church have tested positive for COVID-19 and other test results are pending after about 20 members began to exhibit symptoms of the virus.