Temple: Small business grant program available to help keep businesses afloat

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple has partnered with United Way and the Temple Chamber of Commerce to create a small business grant program in an effort to retain jobs and keep local businesses afloat.

The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds.

“The primary goal of the program is to provide support so that businesses can retain jobs held by low to moderate income persons,” said United Way CEO Stephanie O’Banion.

“We are also hoping to provide assistance to micro-enterprises with low to moderate income owners. We know that these businesses are vital to the economic health and well-being of our community.”

The program will use $90,000 of CDBG-CV funds to provide grants of up to $5,000 for local businesses with as many as 50 full-time employees and a low- to moderate-income owner.

In order to qualify, the business must demonstrate a loss of gross revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temple Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Rod Henry says he hopes to continue to provide as much aid to small businesses as he can.

"We're not looking for a pat on the back," he said.

"We're looking for a smile on the face. We want that business to thrive, to happen, be able to open their doors and be confident in what they're doing."

Applications will be accepted through August 5, at 11:59 p.m. on the United Way website.

