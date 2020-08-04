Texas attorney general upholds face mask requirements in courthouses, fines for violators

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - County officials may require face masks in courthouses and other county buildings and may impose fines for violators, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in an opinion Tuesday.

County commissioners “may require any person entering a courthouse or other county-owned or controlled building to wear a facial covering,” and judges “could require individuals in the courtroom to wear facial coverings if necessary to maintain order and safety,” Paxton said in the opinion requested by Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan.

Under an emergency order the Texas Supreme Court issued, “courts may require any person entering the courthouse in which they preside to wear a facial covering while in the courthouse.”

“Public officials may require facial coverings for those entering the courthouse or other county buildings and may deny entry to those individuals refusing to wear a facial covering inside those premises,” Paxton said.

A second violation of a mask requirement is punishable by fines of as much as $250.

Paxton also issued a separate opinion that says the Metropolitan Transit of Authority of Harris County “may require any person medically capable of doing so to wear a facial covering when entering its vehicles or facilities.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.