Texas Medical Board warns against false claims of COVID-19 cures

The Houston Chronicle reports that the Texas Medical Board issued its warning after a Houston-area pastor and doctor, Dr. Stella Immanuel, very publicly touted hydroxychloroquine as a cure for the disease. (CNN/file)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON - The Texas board that licenses doctors has warned physicians that it could take action against anyone who falsely advertises a cure for COVID-19.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the Texas Medical Board issued its warning after a Houston-area pastor and doctor, Dr. Stella Immanuel, very publicly touted hydroxychloroquine as a cure for the disease.

“In the past week there was a widely published claim of a “cure” for COVID-19,” the board said in a statement posted Tuesday.

“As we are all aware the medical community is still learning, researching and gaining understanding of the virus. While there are drugs and therapies being used to treat COVID-19, there is no definitive cure at this time,” the board said.

Multiple studies have found that the drug isn't effective in treating COVID-19 and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has actually cautioned against its use for that purpose.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly asserted that hydroxychloroquine is a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19, only to be rebuffed by medical experts.

“Both patients and physicians have a right to decide what treatment may be used for COVID-19. The Board does not issue endorsements of the use of any specific drugs or treatments for COVID-19, but any treatment decision must be made with full, proper and accurate disclosure by a physician,” the board said in the statement.

Any complaints the board receives would be reviewed following the board’s enforcement process, the statement said.

“The board may also investigate complaints for false, misleading or deceptive advertising, which could include for assuring a permanent cure for an incurable disease.”

