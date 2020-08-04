Advertisement

Three charged in shooting death of Texas ice cream vendor

(Left to right) Devlon Wardy, Jermaine Jones and Marquis Davis are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of ice cream vendor Adelaido Bernabe Urias, 68 (far right). (Austin Police Dept. photos)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Three suspects have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Adelaido Bernabe Urias, 68, who sold ice cream from a small cart he pushed around an Austin neighborhood.

Urias died in an Austin hospital eight days after he was shot during what a witness said was a robbery.

Marquis Davis, 18, Jermaine Jones, 20, and Devlon Wardy, 19, were named in capital murder warrants issued on Monday.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Jones and Wardy Monday afternoon.

Davis was already in custody on an unrelated aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

They were each ordered held in lieu of $1 million bond.

The witness told officers who responded to the shooting just after 3 p.m. on June 23 at an apartment complex at 9210 Northgate Blvd. in Austin that Urias was shot as three men tried to rob him.

Urias died just after 5 p.m. on July 1 at Dell Seton Medical Center.

