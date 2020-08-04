Tropical storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 4

WINDSOR, N.C. (AP) - Four people are dead as Tropical Storm Isaias spawns tornadoes and dumps rain during an inland march up the U.S. East Coast.

Two people were killed after one of those tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Windsor, North Carolina.

Two others were killed when the storm sent trees crashing onto their vehicles in New York City and Maryland.

Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.

The National Hurricane Center predicts heavy rain and says more tornadoes are possible as Isaias moves into New England on Tuesday evening and says flash flooding is possible along the Interstate 95 corridor.

