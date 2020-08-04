Advertisement

Tropical storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 4

Four people are dead as Tropical Storm Isaias spawns tornadoes and dumps rain during an inland march up the U.S. East Coast.
Four people are dead as Tropical Storm Isaias spawns tornadoes and dumps rain during an inland march up the U.S. East Coast.
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, N.C. (AP) - Four people are dead as Tropical Storm Isaias spawns tornadoes and dumps rain during an inland march up the U.S. East Coast.

Two people were killed after one of those tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Windsor, North Carolina.

Two others were killed when the storm sent trees crashing onto their vehicles in New York City and Maryland.

Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.

The National Hurricane Center predicts heavy rain and says more tornadoes are possible as Isaias moves into New England on Tuesday evening and says flash flooding is possible along the Interstate 95 corridor.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7 Day Forecast

Maybe Some Rain Wednesday? It Could Happen for Some

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Isaias near hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT
|
By AP
Isaias is forecast to return to hurricane strength early as it approaches the Carolinas,

Weather

Thousands remain evacuated from Southern California wildfire

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT
|
By AP
Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders early Monday after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size and forced crews to battle flames in triple-digit heat.

Weather

Sean's Monday Morning Fastcast

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:29 AM CDT
Some scattered rain expected this afternoon west of I-35.

Latest News

7 Day Forecast

A Nice Start To The Week Before Triple-Digits Return

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

A Nice Start To The Week Before Triple-Digits Return

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
A Nice Start To The Week Before Triple-Digits Return

7 Day Forecast

Another Gorgeous Day Before Muggy Air Returns

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Another Round of Gorgeous Weather Today Before Muggy Air Returns

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
Another Round of Gorgeous Weather Today Before Muggy Air Returns

7 Day Forecast

Comfortable Weather Through Sunday but Triple-Digits Return Soon!

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Gorgeous, Non-Muggy Weather Stays with Us This Weekend But Triple-Digits Return Soon!

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
Gorgeous, Non-Muggy Weather Stays with Us This Weekend But Triple-Digits Return Soon!