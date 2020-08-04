Advertisement

Trump: Massive explosion in Beirut was likely an ‘attack’

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said U.S. military generals have told him that they “seem to feel” the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 70 people, was a “terrible attack” likely caused by a bomb.

Trump was asked why he called it an attack and not an accident, especially since Lebanese officials say they have not determined the cause of the explosion. He told reporters at the White House: “It would seem like it based on the explosion. I met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel that it was. This was not a — some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of a event. ... They seem to think it was a attack. It was a bomb of some kind, yes.”

Trump offered condolences to the victims and said the United States stood ready to assist Lebanon. “It looks like a terrible attack,” he said.

The explosion flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across the capital, sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. In addition to those who died, more than 3,000 other people were injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known, but initial reports suggested a fire had detonated a warehouse at the port. Abbas Ibrahim, chief of Lebanese General Security, said it might have been caused by highly explosive material that was confiscated from a ship some time ago and stored at the port. Local television channel LBC said the material was ammonium nitrate.

Witnesses reported seeing a strange, orange cloud like that which appears when toxic nitrogen dioxide gas is released after an explosion involving nitrates.

—-

Associated Press writers Bassem Mroue in Beirut and Deb Riechmann in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 surge continues here, around the state

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Texas reported more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 245 more deaths while in Central Texas the total count rose by almost 300 and three more area residents diagnosed with the virus died.

National

Tropical storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 4

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By BRYAN ANDERSON and SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

Health

Five members of local church test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Five members of a local church have tested positive for COVID-19 and other test results are pending after about 20 members began to exhibit symptoms of the virus.

News

Crash at Central Texas highway intersection leaves 2 dead

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A two-vehicle crash at a Central Texas highway intersection left two area residents dead.

News

Man who drowned in local lake identified as Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A 24-year-old man who drowned over the weekend at a local lake was identified Tuesday as a Fort Hood soldier.

Latest News

National

President Trump discusses mail-in voting

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Lady Bear basketball coach gives COVID survivor a hat

Updated: 34 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Lady Bears coach promised a hat to local teacher who battled COVID-19, Tuesday he got it

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A surprise was waiting as a Central Texas teacher who was among the earliest victims of COVID-19 returned to school Tuesday.

National

Astronauts: SpaceX Dragon capsule ‘came alive’ on descent

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The astronauts on SpaceX's first crew flight say their Dragon capsule “came alive” and sounded like a beast as it descended through the atmosphere to a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

Health

Area school band member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Robyn Geske
An area school band member has tested positive for COVID-19.

National

President Trump delivers his Tuesday briefing on the coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump delivers his Tuesday briefing on the coronavirus