Advertisement

Waco: COVID-19 Response Fund awards second round of grants

The second round grants were made possible through donations from 1st National Bank of Central Texas, The Allergan Foundation and numerous individuals and families. (File)
The second round grants were made possible through donations from 1st National Bank of Central Texas, The Allergan Foundation and numerous individuals and families. (File)(KCRG)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The COVID-19 Response Fund created by the United Waco of Waco-McLennan County and the Waco Foundation has awarded $95,000 to local organizations providing support for residents with needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As this pandemic continues, we are hopeful that this second round of funding will provide relief for more county residents experiencing the daily stressors associated with income loss and food or housing insecurity,” said Tiffani Johnson, senior director of Impact and Engagement of the United Way of Waco-McLennan County.

The second round grants were made possible through donations from 1st National Bank of Central Texas, The Allergan Foundation and numerous individuals and families.

A total of $220,000 has been contributed to the fund.

In the latest round, grants were awarded to the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, Caritas of Waco, and Mission Waco.

First ground grants were awarded to Caritas of Waco, EOAC, Mission Waco and the Salvation Army.

MORE INFORMATION

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

They’re back: Chip and Joanna sign up for another season of ‘Fixer Upper’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Another season of the hit show “Fixer Upper” will air next year on the Magnolia Network, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced Tuesday in a Facebook post.

Health

COVID-19 claims another life in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The new coronavirus has claimed another life in Central Texas.

News

’Shame on you’: Texas widow blames Trump, Abbott after husband dies from COVID19

Updated: 1 hours ago
The widow of a Texas man who died of COVID-19, blamed President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott in her husband’s obituary for his “needless death.”

Health

Area nurse paints portraits of those on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
An area nurse is painting portraits of healthcare workers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

Latest News

Health

Five members of local church test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Five members of a local church have tested positive for COVID-19 and other test results are pending after about 20 members began to exhibit symptoms of the virus.

News

Crash at Central Texas highway intersection leaves 2 dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A two-vehicle crash at a Central Texas highway intersection left two area residents dead.

State

Three charged in shooting death of Texas ice cream vendor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Three suspects have been charged in the shooting death of a 68-year-old Texas man who sold ice cream from a small cart he pushed around a neighborhood.

News

Execution date set for one of 2 local men convicted of brutal murder of pastor, wife

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
An execution date has been set for one of the two Central Texas men who landed on federal death row after they were convicted of the brutal murders of an Iowa pastor and his wife.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago