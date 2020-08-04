Waco: COVID-19 Response Fund awards second round of grants

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The COVID-19 Response Fund created by the United Waco of Waco-McLennan County and the Waco Foundation has awarded $95,000 to local organizations providing support for residents with needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As this pandemic continues, we are hopeful that this second round of funding will provide relief for more county residents experiencing the daily stressors associated with income loss and food or housing insecurity,” said Tiffani Johnson, senior director of Impact and Engagement of the United Way of Waco-McLennan County.

The second round grants were made possible through donations from 1st National Bank of Central Texas, The Allergan Foundation and numerous individuals and families.

A total of $220,000 has been contributed to the fund.

In the latest round, grants were awarded to the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, Caritas of Waco, and Mission Waco.

First ground grants were awarded to Caritas of Waco, EOAC, Mission Waco and the Salvation Army.

