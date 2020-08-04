Advertisement

OnStar helps police locate Waco sisters abducted at tire shop

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department said two sisters abducted by their non-custodial father were located with the help of OnStar, a vehicle communication and security system, which alerted Fort Worth Police.

The father of the girls, Roberto Arenas, 38, is now in custody in Fort Worth and the girls are safe, police said.

Police said Reyna Arenas, 8, and Sofya Arenas, 7, were taken at about 6:30 p.m. from a tire shop near South 26th and Speight Avenue.

The father does not have custodial rights to the girls, police said.

The process to issue a statewide Amber Alert was underway when the girls were located, a police spokesman said.

On Monday alone, police said, Roberto Arenas had stolen two vehicles prior to the abduction.

