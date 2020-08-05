Baylor expects 25% capacity at football games

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades <a href=“https://sicem365.com/s/7474/baylor-will-likely-start-season-at-25-capacity-mack-rhoades-says”>told SicEm365 Radio Wednesday</a> that he expects McLane Stadium capacity to be reduced to 25% for the 2020 football season.

The Big 12 recently announced that they would be switching to a 10-game schedule, with nine conference games and one non-conference game. The Bears’ lone non-conference opponent is likely Louisiana Tech or Incarnate Word, but there’s a slim possibility it could be a team other than those two.

The Bears were originally scheduled to begin the season against Ole Miss in Houston Sept. 6 before the SEC announced they would also be switching to a 10-game schedule.

