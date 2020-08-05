Advertisement

Bosqueville Bulldogs practicing social distancing

Bosqueville Bulldogs file photo
Bosqueville Bulldogs file photo(KWTX)
By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosqueville Bulldogs have been handling the coronavirus safety guidelines better than expected, according to head coach Clint Zander.

“It’s been better than I thought it was going to be,” Zander said. “They’re following the rules when we ask them to. The main thing is to keep them socially distanced. Kids aren’t used to that. They’re used to huddling together, talking and what not. It’s changed, everybody is going through it and it’s just something we have to adapt to.”

Bosqueville expects to be led offensively by the big boys up front after a 5-6 record last season and a trip to the playoffs. Defensively, Larson Hoffmeyer and Hunter Henexson are two linebackers expected to lead the team in the middle.

“Hopefully (the offensive line) will be the shining point of the season. If they shine, everything will take care of itself,” Zander said. “We expect them to roam the range and do their thing. We expect big things out of them and we think they can do it.”

Bosqueville begins the season Fri., August 28, at Clifton.

