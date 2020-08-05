Advertisement

Central Texas Workforce Solutions says learning new skills can help people find jobs

While the Workforce Solutions offices are closed because of the pandemic, employees are still working and can help people virtually with finding jobs, skill training, or workshops. (Photo by Hannah Hall)
By Hannah Hall
Aug. 5, 2020
TEMPLE, Texas. (KWTX) - Millions of people have lost their jobs during the pandemic, and a recent study suggests up to half of those losses could be permanent.

The study conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found around 10 million people may need to find a new place to work after the pandemic is over.

Central Texas Workforce Solutions said gaining new skills can help people in their job search, especially if they have to switch careers.

Charley Ayres, director of industry-education partnerships for Central Texas Workforce Solutions, said now is a good time for people to consider learning new skills

Ayres said the pandemic has changed the economy and job market.

“It may be that individuals are in a career where they’ve lost their job either because the business just simply gone away or the economy has moved to a place that’s made it difficult for a business to stay open,” Ayres said.

If people do learn new skills or get extra training during this time, Ayres said it can mean better opportunities when they find their next job.

“They not only might could find a job that is an essential job, or that certainly they can make a good career in, but there’s a great opportunity with some training and some up skill that they can make more money than what they’d made in the past,” Ayres said.

He added they work with local community colleges on occupational training.

In addition to new skill training, Ayres said Workforce Solutions has workshops to help people improve their interview skills or their resume as they apply for jobs.

Currently, Ayres said there are more than 11,000 jobs available in Texas.

While the offices are closed because of the pandemic, Ayres said their employees are still working and can help people virtually with finding jobs, skill training, or workshops.

