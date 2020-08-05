Advertisement

Crew uses ‘jaws of life’ to rescue person from wreckage

By Bryant Sanders
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police and firefighters at the scene of a wreck in Waco used the “jaws of life” to cut through a mangled vehicle in order to pull a man out of the fiery wreckage of a collision involving three vehicles.

The crash was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Erath and New Road.

It involved a Chevrolet Tahoe with three occupants, a red Toyota Prius with a single occupant and a white sedan with two occupants.

Police and firefighters at the scene of a wreck in Waco were seen using the "jaws of life" to cut through a mangled vehicle in order to pull an occupant out of the vehicle involved in a wreck.

The white sedan and the red hatchback were badly mangled and the hatchback caught fire soon after the collision.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and rescue the man inside the hatchback.

The man reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.

A woman riding in the white sedan suffered serious injuries.

A woman riding in the Tahoe suffered minor injuries.

