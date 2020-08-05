Advertisement

Dr. Pepper surprises nursing home resident looking for a pen pal

Miss Billie was looking for a pen pal who “shares her mutual love of Dr. Pepper and family"
Doctor Pepper delivered cases of soda to Miss Billie, a nursing home resident in Central Texas.
Doctor Pepper delivered cases of soda to Miss Billie, a nursing home resident in Central Texas.(Dr. Pepper)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Pepper on Wednesday delivered 16 cases, and some special bottles, to Miss Billie at Hillside Medical Lodge.

Miss Billie is a big fan of the beverage and was part of a group of 52 nursing home residents asking for a pen pal during the pandemic lockdown.

Miss Billie herself asked for a pen pal who “shares her mutual love of Dr. Pepper and family.”

Dr. Pepper said Miss Billie is very grateful and will share her soda with her fellow residents and the staff at the facility.

Seniors at Hillside Medical Lodge who are unable to see their families in person are still looking for a pen pal.

If you are interested, here is the contact information and the Facebook post:

Hillside Medical Lodge

C/O “name”

300 S. Hwy 36 Bypass

Gatesville, Tx. 76528

PEN PALS NEEDED. PLEASE SHARE. 52 #CentralTexas seniors at Hillside Medical Lodge are looking for a pen pal. Some of...

Posted by KWTX News 10 on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Local elections administrator says Nov. 3 election will be her last

Updated: moments ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
A longtime Central Texas elections administrator has informed county officials and party chairs that she plans to retire at the end of November after what by any measure will be a historic presidential election.

Health

Five more COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Texas

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Health officials Wednesday reported five more COVID-19 deaths in Central Texas.

Our Town

Hewitt: City institutes water use restrictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The City of Hewitt Wednesday instituted water use restrictions.

Health

First inmate in local county jail tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Officials in one Central Texas county Wednesday reported the first confirmed COVID-19 case involving a jail inmate.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago

Health

Texas school superintendent diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Texas school superintendent diagnosed with COVID-19 died Wednesday.

News

Three-vehicle crash at local intersection leaves 1 dead, 4 others injured

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryant Sanders
One person is dead and four others are injured after a three-vehicle crash at a local intersection that left one person trapped in the wreckage.

News

Central Texas Workforce Solutions says learning new skills can help people find jobs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
A recent study says COVID-19 job loss may be permanent, but a local organization says learning new skills can help.

News

Man on bicycle struck by pickup taken to local hospital with life-threatening injuries

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A man on a bicycle was who struck as he rode out of a parking lot and into the path of an oncoming pickup truck Wednesday morning was taken to a local hospital with what police said were life-threatening injuries.