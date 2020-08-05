Dr. Pepper surprises nursing home resident looking for a pen pal

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Pepper on Wednesday delivered 16 cases, and some special bottles, to Miss Billie at Hillside Medical Lodge.

Miss Billie is a big fan of the beverage and was part of a group of 52 nursing home residents asking for a pen pal during the pandemic lockdown.

Miss Billie herself asked for a pen pal who “shares her mutual love of Dr. Pepper and family.”

Dr. Pepper said Miss Billie is very grateful and will share her soda with her fellow residents and the staff at the facility.

Seniors at Hillside Medical Lodge who are unable to see their families in person are still looking for a pen pal.

If you are interested, here is the contact information and the Facebook post:

Hillside Medical Lodge

C/O “name”

300 S. Hwy 36 Bypass

Gatesville, Tx. 76528

PEN PALS NEEDED. PLEASE SHARE. 52 #CentralTexas seniors at Hillside Medical Lodge are looking for a pen pal. Some of... Posted by KWTX News 10 on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

