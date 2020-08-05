Dog tests positive for coronavirus

(AP) - Louisiana’s agriculture department said a dog in the state has tested positive for the coronavirus.

It’s the state’s first confirmed infection in an animal and was determined through a nasal swab test.

Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain says no evidence suggests that pets play a significant role in helping to spread the virus.

He urged people not to abandon their pets because of worry.

The agriculture department refused to provide details about the dog or where its owner lives, citing federal health privacy laws.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say a small number of pets have been reported with coronavirus infections.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.