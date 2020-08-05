Advertisement

First inmate in local county jail tests positive for COVID-19

Coryell County officials Wednesday reported the first confirmed COVID-19 case involving a jail inmate. (File)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Coryell County officials Wednesday reported the first confirmed COVID-19 case involving a jail inmate.

The inmate, who was transferred to the jail from the Milam County Jail, was in an isolation cell Wednesday, County Judge Roger Miller said in a press release.

Five other inmates tested negative for the virus.

The county’s emergency management coordinator, Bob Harrell, has coordinated testing of all of the jail’s inmates through the Coryell Healthcare System.

“We have been very fortunate to have avoided the virus in our jail for this long,” Miller said, applauding the efforts of deputies and correctional officers in screening everyone who’s been arrested over the past four and a half months.

Coryell County reported a total of 382 cases Tuesday, an increase of five.

Of the total, 93 patients have recovered and 285 cases remain active.

The state report, which includes state prison inmates, stood at 620 Tuesday with 413 recoveries.

Five members of Victory Baptist Church at 502 West Business 190 in Copperas Cove have tested positive for COVID-19 and other test results are pending after about 20 members began to exhibit symptoms of the virus, according to a post and a video on the church’s Facebook page. A video that has since been deleted from the website indicated that the symptoms appeared after the appearance of a guest speaker from Iowa. As of Monday a total of 198 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Copperas Cove and 145 of the cases were active.

The county’s death toll is five, according to state data, but according to local data the virus has claimed four lives in the county including a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2; a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5; a Copperas Cove man whose death was reported on July 8, and a Gatesville man in his 60s whose death was reported on July 12.

