Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported in Central Texas

(KWTX) - Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths from the virus were reported Wednesday in Central Texas while the state death toll rose to nearly 7,500.

McLennan County reported two additional deaths Wednesday and Falls, Hill and Leon counties each reported one new death, increasing the toll in Central Texas to at least 113, based on state data.

The revised state method of counting deaths produced some discrepancies between state and local totals.

Based on revised state data based on death certificates and county of residence, the virus has claimed the lives 33 Bell County residents, 13 more than the local count of 20; two Bosque County residents; five Coryell County residents, one more than the local count; three Falls County residents; two Hamilton County residents; five Hill County residents; two Lampasas County residents; two Leon County residents; three Limestone County residents; 43 McLennan County residents, 10 fewer than the local count of 53; three Milam County residents; eight Navarro County residents, four fewer than the local count of 12; and two Robertson County residents, one fewer than the local count.

The state reported 8,706 new cases Wednesday, increasing the statewide total to 459,887.

Of the total, 136,738 cases were active and 315,652 patients have recovered.

The state reported 235 more deaths from the virus Wednesday.

More than 8,400 patients were hospitalized Wednesday in Texas, about 200 fewer than on Tuesday.

In the two Trauma Service Regions that include Central Texas, at least 132 patients were hospitalized, an increase of five.

More than 3.9 million tests have been administered in the state and four of the state’s 254 counties still remain free of the virus.

The most recent statewide positivity rate stood at 15.58% Wednesday, up from 13.88% Monday.

BELL COUNTY

Bell County reported 53 new cases Wednesday and 2,342 recoveries.

The state count, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, rose by 82 to 3,680

The state’s revised data shows 33 Bell County residents diagnosed with the virus have died, 13 more than the local count.

The Bell County Health District has reported 20 deaths including a Killeen man in his 50s in ICU died who died on April 8, a Temple man in his 60s in intensive care who died on April 6 who died on April 6, a Temple woman in her 80s who had been diagnosed with the virus died on March 26; woman in her 90s who was a resident of West Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on May 30; a resident of Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on June 3; a woman in her 60s who was a resident of Weston Inn whose death was reported on June 9, a woman in her 70s who was transferred on June 1 from Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation to Scott & White Medical Center died on June 14; two men in their 80s whose deaths were reported on June 17, both of whom were residents of Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation in Temple; a man in his 60s whose was reported on June 19 who also was a former resident of Weston Inn; a woman in her 50s with underlying conditions whose death was reported on June 22; a man in his 90s who died on June 25; a Killeen woman in her 80s whose death was reported on June 29; a Bell County man in his 20s who died outside of the county whose death was reported on July 10; a Bell County man in his 70s whose death was reported on July 15; A Temple man in his 90s whose death was reported on July 17; a Killeen man in his 70s whose death was reported on July 17; a Killeen woman in her 70s whose death was reported on July 19; a man in his 80s who was a resident of the Indian Oaks Living Center in Harker Heights whose death was reported on July 29, and a Harker Heights man in his 60s who had battled the virus since June whose death was reported on Aug. 4.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

McLennan County reported 54 new confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday and two more deaths, a 69-year-old man and an 87-year-old man.

The county has a total of 4,748 confirmed cases of the virus.

Of that number, 1,899 cases were active Wednesday and 2,796 patients have recovered.

Sixty three patients were hospitalized Wednesday, 48 of them McLennan County residents and 14 of them on ventilators.

Two of the new confirmed cases announced Wednesday involve residents who range in age from 1 to 10; eight involve residents who range in age from 11 to 19; 11 involve residents in their 20s; eight involve residents in their 30s; 12 involve residents in their 40s; seven involve residents in their 50s; one involves a resident whose age ranges from 60 to 64; two involve residents who range in age from 65 to 69, and three involve residents whose ages range from 75 to 79.

Free COVID-19 testing with no registration required will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 13 to Aug. 15 at the Highlander Gym on the McLennan Community College Campus.

Local data now shows 53 deaths from the virus in the county, but revised state data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 43 deaths Wednesday.

Among the first to die of the virus in the county were G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, who died of complications from the virus on March 31; a 61-year old McLennan County man whom a neighbor found dead on April 8; a 69-year-old man who died on April 9 at a local hospital, and a 66-year-old resident whose death was announced on April 22.

The others include a 46-year-old man with no apparent underlying issues who died June 18 in a Waco hospital, a 44-year-old man who died on June 23 in a local hospital; a 53-year-old man who died on June 28 at a local hospital; an 89-year-old man who died on June 29 at a local hospital; an 87-year-old man who died June 29 at a local hospital; a 62-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man whose deaths were reported on July 4; a 71-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man whose deaths were reported on July 6; a 72-year-old man whose death was reported on July 8; a 41-year-old woman whose death was reported on July 9; a 93-year-old woman who died on July 11 at a local hospital; a 42-year-old woman who died July 12 at a local hospital; a 73-year-old man who died on July 13 at his home; an 87-year-old woman who died on July 14 at a local hospital; an 87-year-old woman who died late on July 15 at a local long term care facility; a 75-year-old man who died on July 16 at a local hospital; a 66-year-old man who died July 17 at a local hospital; a 69-year-old woman, whose death was reported on July 18; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported on July 18; a 97-year-old woman whose death was reported on July 21, and a 43-year-old man and two 88-year-old men whose deaths were reported on July 22.

The county reported a single-day record of four deaths on July 23, a 52-year-old woman, a 70-year-old woman, a 97-year-old woman and an 83-year-old woman.

The county reported three more deaths on July 24, a 70-year-old woman, an 84-year-old woman and a 55-year old man, raising the death toll from the virus to 35, an increase of 13 since July 17.

The death of a 55-year-old woman was reported on July 27.

On July 28, the county reported three more deaths from the virus, a 72-year-old man, an 84-year-old man and a 91-year-old man.

The deaths of a 75-year-old man, an 87-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman were reported on July 29.

On July 30, the county reported the deaths of an 83-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.

The death of an 81-year-old man was reported on July 31.

Health officials reported the death of a 66-year-old woman on Aug. 1 and the deaths of a 62-year-old woman and a 90-year-old woman on Aug. 2.

On Aug. 3 the deaths of a 62-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman, were reported.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County’s local report, which wasn’t updated Wednesday, showed 382 cases, 285 of which were active.

Ninety three patients have recovered and four residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

Coryell County officials Wednesday reported the first confirmed COVID-19 case involving a jail inmate.

The inmate, who was released transferred to the jail from the Milam County Jail, was in an isolation cell Wednesday, County Judge Roger Miller said in a press release.

Five other inmates tested negative for the virus.

The county’s emergency management coordinator, Bob Harrell, has coordinated testing of all of the jail’s inmates through the Coryell Healthcare System.

The state’s count, which includes state prison inmates, rose by 16 to 636.

Five members of Victory Baptist Church at 502 West Business 190 in Copperas Cove have tested positive for COVID-19 and other test results are pending after about 20 members began to exhibit symptoms of the virus, according to a post and a video on the church’s Facebook page. A video that has since been deleted from the website indicated that the symptoms appeared after the appearance of a guest speaker from Iowa. As of Monday a total of 198 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Copperas Cove and 145 of the cases were active.

The county's death toll is five, according to state data, but according to local data the virus has claimed four lives in the county including a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2; a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5; a Copperas Cove man whose death was reported on July 8, and a Gatesville man in his 60s whose death was reported on July 12.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County’s total remained at 201 Wednesday.

A total of 108 patients have recovered.

Three Limestone County residents have died of the virus, according to state data.

The first was a Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions who died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County reported 831 confirmed cases and 136 probable cases Wednesday.

Of the total, 159 cases were active and 796 patients have recovered.

Ten patients were hospitalized Wednesday.

The county is reporting 12 deaths from the virus, but according to state data, eight Navarro County residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Wednesday, Bosque County was reporting 136 cases with 64 recoveries. Revised state data based on death certificates showed two deaths in the county.

A Clifton ISD school band member has tested positive for COVID-19, the district’s superintendent, Andy Ball, said in a letter to parents Tuesday. The student last had contact on campus with band students and staff on July 31, Ball wrote. The district is suspending all band practices until Aug. 10 and is taking steps to sanitize any facilities in which the student may have been.

Falls County had 114 confirmed cases and 66 recoveries Wednesday. State data showed an additional death in the county for a total of three.

Freestone County was reporting 142 cases and 91 recoveries Wednesday.

Hamilton County was reporting 55 cases and 41 recoveries. Revised state figures show two deaths.

Hill County reported 313 confirmed cases and 181 recoveries Wednesday. One more resident diagnosed with the virus has died, increasing the county’s toll to five, according to the revised state data.

Lampasas County reported 86 cases of the virus and 44 recoveries Wednesday. Two residents of the county diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

Leon County reported 138 cases and 103 recoveries Wednesday. Revised state figures show one more resident has died, increasing the total to two.

Milam County reported 332 cases Wednesday, an increase of five, with 304 recoveries. Twenty five cases were active. Three Milam County residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to both state and local data. Three patients were hospitalized.

Mills County reported 16 cases with seven recoveries Wednesday.

Robertson County was still reporting 226 cases Wednesday. Of that number, 119 cases were active and 107 patients have recovered. One resident of the county diagnosed with the virus has died, according to local data. The state reports two deaths.

San Saba County reported 22 cases and 10 recoveries Wednesday.

