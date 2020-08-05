Former Baylor pitcher Castano called up by Marlins

WACO, Texas (Baylor Athletics) - Former Baylor Bears pitcher Daniel Castano has been called up to the Miami Marlins’ 26-man active roster.

Castano, who had never appeared on a major-league roster before, can become the 44th former Baylor player to take part in an MLB game.

The left-handed pitcher played at Baylor from 2014-16, finishing his career with a 13-15 record and a 3.91 ERA in 50 appearances.

Castano was selected in the 19th round by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2016 MLB Draft before being traded to Miami in Dec. 2017.

