Former Baylor pitcher Castano called up by Marlins

(WILX)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (Baylor Athletics) - Former Baylor Bears pitcher Daniel Castano has been called up to the Miami Marlins’ 26-man active roster.

Castano, who had never appeared on a major-league roster before, can become the 44th former Baylor player to take part in an MLB game.

The left-handed pitcher played at Baylor from 2014-16, finishing his career with a 13-15 record and a 3.91 ERA in 50 appearances.

Castano was selected in the 19th round by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2016 MLB Draft before being traded to Miami in Dec. 2017.

Mart begins football practice

