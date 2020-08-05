Hewitt: City institutes water use restrictions

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Hewitt instituted mandatory water use restrictions Wednesday in response to a water shortage in the Waco suburb.

“Due to heavy usage, the city is unable to maintain adequate storage levels in our ground storage facilities. This could reduce the amount of water than can be transmitted to city customers.”

Under the Stage 1 Water Conservation order, the city will monitor excessive outdoor watering and will issue notifications to customers if runoff extends more than 10 feet from a property or if water is used to hose down buildings, sidewalks, driveways, patios, parking surfaces and other paved surfaces.

No penalties are in place for violators under the Stage 1 order.

Conservation will help the city meet water demands and will eliminate the need for more restrictive measures, the city said.

