Judge issues tight schedule in district redrawing case

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A federal judge is setting a compressed schedule for legal arguments challenging President Donald Trump's order seeking to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from being counted during the process of redrawing congressional districts.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman on Wednesday ordered arguments from plaintiff and government attorneys in two combined lawsuits challenging Mr. Trump’s order to be filed by the end of August.

The combined lawsuits were brought by several states, cities, civil rights groups and immigrant rights groups after Mr. Trump issued the memorandum on the apportionment process late last month.

The plaintiffs, led by New York state, are seeking a quick ruling from the judge.

