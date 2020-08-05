Advertisement

Lady Bears coach promised a hat to local teacher who battled COVID-19, Tuesday he got it

By Drake Lawson
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Connally High School teacher David Guel, who was among the earliest victims of COVID-19 in Central Texas, returned to school Tuesday and a surprise was waiting.

Guel, 45, a 1997 Baylor University graduate and consummate Lady Bears fan, was taken to Ascension Providence Hospital by ambulance on the night of March 25 as he struggled to breathe.

He spent 26 days in ICU, 16 of them on a ventilator.

As he fought to survive, Baylor Lady Bear’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey recorded an emotional pep talk and although Guel was sedated and on a ventilator at the time, a nurse held a phone to his ear and played back the recording after the video was forwarded to Guel’s wife, Lauren, whom he married in November 2019.

Mulkey wore a 2019 national championship cap in the video in which she said “We’re pulling for you, your family is pulling for you. I wore the national championship hat from last year. When you get out of that hospital you find me and we’re going to give this to you. Fight, big guy! You got this and you can do it,” she said.

Tuesday she surprised Guel at the school and made good on that promise.

"That meant a lot that she would that, it speaks to the kind of person she is," Guel said.

And while the upcoming school year might be a bit unpredictable, Lauren Guel says she is just proud to see her husband back doing what he loves.

"He's not going to let a virus take him down like that," she says.

"I knew that he would be okay."

David and Lauren have mixed emotions about the return to campus amid the pandemic.

"We need to get back to school and I 100 percent agree," David said.

“However I also know there are a lot of teachers with underlying health conditions and it does concern me to just throw teachers back into that situation,” he said.

