Librarian visiting Central Texas leaves to take a drive, disappears

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Sean Ditmore, a librarian at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, who was visiting his brother in Waco, left to take a drive at around noon Tuesday and disappeared, and now police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

“We are really frantic. This is not like him,” his aunt, Melinda Brinkley, said in an email Tuesday afternoon.

Ditmore left his cellphone and other belongings at his brother’s house in the 500 block of North 30th Street in Waco and because he doesn’t have the phone, police have no way of tracking him, Officer Garen Bynum said.

“Sean’s family said that it is not unusual for him to drive around to check places out when he travels, but it is highly unusual for him not to communicate where he is going,” Bynum said.

Ditmore drives a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruz with Texas license DZB-7646.

He’s 5-foot-5, weighs about 135 pounds and has red hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light blue button down shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500.

