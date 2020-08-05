Local elections administrator says Nov. 3 election will be her last

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County will be looking for a new elections administrator at the end of November when Kathy E. Van Wolfe calls it quits.

“I would like to inform you that I am resigning from my position as Elections Administrator for McLennan County, effective November 30, 2020,” Van Wolfe wrote in a letter she sent Tuesday to the county judge, the county clerk, the tax assessor-collector and the political party chairs.

“She’ll definitely be missed,” McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said Wednesday in a telephone interview.

“We’ll miss her a lot.”

“She was known, and has been for years known, as one of the best, most efficient and most effective elections administrators in the state of Texas,” he said.

“Thank you for your support and the opportunities that you have provided me during the last twenty-four years,” Van Wolfe wrote in the letter.

“I have enjoyed my tenure with McLennan County and I am grateful for the encouragement you have given me in pursuing my professional and personal growth objectives.”

The county’s election commission, made up of Felton, County Clerk Andy Harwell, Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs and representatives from county political parties, will gather to decide how to proceed in naming a new administrator and then will decide who that should be, Felton said.

“I really hate to see her go,” said county Democratic Party Chairwoman Mary Duty.

“Whenever we were faced with an issue, she always had an answer,” Duty said.

County GOP Chairman Jon Ker lauded Van Wolfe as extremely professional and always willing to see someone else’s point of view.

“All the years I’ve worked with her I’ve found Kathy to be caring, concerned about her job, concerned about voters and how that all works in McLennan County,” Ker said.

She works with several county officials, but her main task, elections, is primarily staffed by volunteers.

“She always had volunteers because of the way she treated them,” Ker said.

Volunteers can be an issue, but Van Wolfe “seemed to be able to make volunteers happy,” and then, on the other side of elections worked with politicians, he said.

