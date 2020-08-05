Local sheriff investigating after pastor’s grave is dug up, vandalized

KOSSE, Texas (KWTX) - The grave-site of the Reverend L.B. Perry in Kosse’s Shady Grove Cemetery was dug up and vandalized.

Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson confirmed his office is investigating.

The isolated cemetery is five miles east of Kosse on LCR 705, a dead end road.

Wilson said the coffin is protected by a vault. The vandals dug down and hit the iron covering.

An arrangement of plastic flowers was burned then placed on top of the vault, Wilson said.

The casket was not unearthed and the pastor’s body remains in its final resting place.

Wilson’s office was notified of the vandalism by the pastor’s family on Sunday.

He believes the vandal or vandals struck sometime between June 4th and August 2nd.

“You hate so say it, but he was targeted - it looked like,” said Wilson, “It’s very disrespectful.”

The sheriff said he believes this is an isolated incident and only Perry’s grave-site was targeted.

Perry died at the age of 79 on March 25, 2020.

He served on the Kosse City Council and was also the pastor at Greater Antioch Baptist Church for 31 years.

