Man on bicycle struck by pickup taken to local hospital with life-threatening injuries

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A man on a bicycle who was struck as he rode out of a parking lot and into the path of an oncoming pickup truck Wednesday morning was taken to a Waco hospital with what police said were life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and South New Road.

The unidentified bicyclist suffered head and leg injuries, police said.

Passersby saw the accident and rushed to assist the injured man, police said.

The driver of the pickup wasn’t injured.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.