Man sells ’57 pickup for $75 he paid 44 years ago

man has sold the 1957 Chevy pickup he drove for 44 years for $75, the same price he paid decades ago. (File)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MINNEAPOLIS - A Minnesota man has sold the 1957 Chevy pickup he drove for 44 years for $75, the same price he paid decades ago.

KARE-TV reports that Bob Sportal of Prinsburg handed over the key last month to the grandson of the man he bought the truck from.

Sportal was in his early 20s when he bought the rusty pickup.

He drove it to work every day at a local grain elevator until he retired five years ago.

The truck has taken on antique value, but Sportal decided to sell it for what he paid for it.

Sportal says: “It’s going in the family, so that’s the most important thing.

