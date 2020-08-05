Advertisement

Massive Beirut blast kills more than 70, injures thousands

Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. (AP)
Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. (AP)(Source: AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BEIRUT (AP) - Lebanon's health minister says more than 70 people were killed and more than 3,000 were injured in the huge explosion that rocked Beirut.

The blast Tuesday flattened much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky.

Hours later, ambulances still carried away the wounded as army helicopters helped battle fires raging at the port.

The sudden devastation overwhelmed a country already struggling with both the coronavirus pandemic and an economic crisis.

Beirut hospitals quickly filled beyond capacity, pleading for blood supplies, and generators to keep their lights on.

