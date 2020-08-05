Negligence probed in deadly Beirut blast amid public anger

BEIRUT (AP) - Investigators probing the deadly blast that ripped across Beirut are focused on possible negligence in the storage of tons of a highly explosive fertilizer in a waterfront warehouse, while the government ordered the house arrest of several port officials.

International help began to arrive as Lebanon’s leaders struggled with the widespread damage and shocking aftermath of Tuesday’s blast.

The Health Ministry says 135 people were killed and about 5,000 were injured.

Public anger mounted against the ruling elite that is being blamed for the chronic mismanagement that led to the disaster.

The Port is Beirut and customs office is notorious for being one of the most corrupt institutions in Lebanon, where various factions and politicians, including Hezbollah, hold sway.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.