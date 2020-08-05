Advertisement

No hoopla: Virus upends Trump, Biden convention plans

Democratic challenger Joe Biden joined President Donald Trump on Wednesday in scrapping plans to accept his party’s presidential nomination in a convention extravaganza.
Democratic challenger Joe Biden joined President Donald Trump on Wednesday in scrapping plans to accept his party’s presidential nomination in a convention extravaganza.(WCAX)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democratic challenger Joe Biden joined President Donald Trump on Wednesday in scrapping plans to accept his party’s presidential nomination in a convention extravaganza.

Neither campaign has announced an alternative to the Democrats’ original plans for Milwaukee and the Republicans’ shifting plans spanning Charlotte, N.C., and Jacksonville, Fla.

It’s yet another striking demonstration of how the COVID-19 pandemic has upended American life and the 2020 presidential campaign.

It’s denying Mr. Trump and Biden coveted personal experiences with party faithful and leaving their campaigns looking for alternative ways to capitalize on a moment that still can reach millions of Americans via television and online.  

