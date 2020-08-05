Advertisement

Noah’s a big guy with a big heart

Noah is a big guy with a big heart, all he needs now is a place to put it. (Staff photo)
Noah is a big guy with a big heart, all he needs now is a place to put it. (Staff photo)(KWTX)
By Pete Sousa
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Noah is a big guy with a big heart, all he needs now is a place to put it.

“They call me a gentle giant - teddy bear and stuff like that.”


Noah says he doesn’t know what the word love means, but he sure knows how to show it.

Before he ended up in the foster care system he says he spent a lot of time taking care of his brothers and sisters.

“They look up to me as a role model, my younger brother is taking after me, playing football.”

Noah likes playing defense on the field but he also enjoys being a good teammate.

He says he and his roommates as his current placement look after each other and pick each other up when they are down.

Aside from helping people, he looks after animals too, and says more than anything else he wants to be a veterinarian.

His friends say he’s a good listener and a great friend.

Hopefully there is a family out there that will have the ability to hear this call and take him in.

If you want inquire about adopting Noah or the process, contact CPS at (254) 756-5571 or contact KWTX and ask for Pete Sousa.

Also, remember there are licensing requirements to adopt in Texas.

