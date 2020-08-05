Advertisement

One local high school senior will learn at home, but will perform with school’s dance team

Midway High School senior Madelyn Martinez (right) with her mother, Rachel, who says deciding what to do about school was “nerve racking.” (Photo by Drake Lawson)
Midway High School senior Madelyn Martinez (right) with her mother, Rachel, who says deciding what to do about school was "nerve racking." (Photo by Drake Lawson)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway High School senior Madelyn Martinez is choosing to stay home and learn virtually this fall, but she’s grateful she’ll still be able to participate with the school’s Goaltenders dance team.

Martinez will remain home for the first six weeks of school, and learn virtually.

The choice, her mother says, wasn’t easy.

“It’s crazy it’s nerve racking,” Rachel Martinez said.

Martinez’s father has an underlying health condition, which is one of the primary reasons she plans to delay a return to the classroom.

"We want to make sure they have all the stuff figured out that goes into keeping them safe while we stay at home," her mother said.

Martinez, however, does plan to practice and perform with Midway's dance team.

“Even though it will be different it’s great to be able to do it still,” Martinez said.

"For dance we can spread out in a huge room or even the football field," she says.

“When you are in a classroom or a hallway that’s much more difficult.”

