Police release photos of suspect in shooting at local convenience store

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police Wednesday released surveillance photos of a suspect in a shooting at a Killeen convenience store that left a man seriously injured.

The man, who’s slender and 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-4 in height was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue shorts and white slippers.

He fled after the shooting in four-door silver Toyota.

The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. last Friday at the Handy Grocery Store at 426 North Gilmer St.

Officers found the seriously injured victim and performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.

The unidentified victim was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in serious condition.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.