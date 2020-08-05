Advertisement

Progress ‘long ways away’ as urgency grows on virus relief

Frustrated Senate Republicans re-upped their complaints on Tuesday that Democratic negotiators are staking too hard a line in talks on a sweeping coronavirus relief bill, but pressure is mounting for progress so senators can return to their home states for the August recess. (MGN)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Frustrated Senate Republicans re-upped their complaints on Tuesday that Democratic negotiators are staking too hard a line in talks on a sweeping coronavirus relief bill, but pressure is mounting for progress so senators can return to their home states for the August recess.

Another negotiating session is underway, and Trump administration negotiators said they are bringing fresh proposal to the table.

One glimmer of hope emerged as a key Senate Republican telegraphed that the party may yield to Democrats on an increase in the food stamp benefit as part of the huge rescue measure, which promises to far exceed a $1 trillion target set by the GOP. 

