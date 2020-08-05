Advertisement

Prosecutors: Texas man stole $1.6M in COVID-19 relief money

A Texas man is accused of stealing $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds. (MGN)
A Texas man is accused of stealing $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds. (MGN)(WJHG)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Houston man bilked the government out of $1.6 million in COVID-19 business relief funding and spent some of the money on a Lamborghini, jewelry and trips to strip clubs, among other things.

The Houston Chronicle reports that 29-year-old Lee Price III is charged with making false statements to a financial institution, wire fraud, bank fraud and engaging in unlawful monetary transactions.

Prosecutors allege that Price stole from the Paycheck Protection Program, which gives low-interest loans to small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

They say Price also used the loans for a 2020 Ford pickup, a Rolex watch and real estate.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Human trafficking on the rise during COVID-19, local groups say

Updated: 9 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

SpaceX’s Mars test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright in Texas

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
SpaceX has launched a prototype of its Mars rocketship 500 feet into the air, landing it upright in Texas.

News

Librarian visiting Central Texas leaves to take a drive, disappears

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A university librarian who was visiting his brother in Central Texas went for a drive Tuesday and disappeared, and now police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

News

COVID19 Response Fund raises tens of thousands for local organizations

Updated: 33 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Latest News

News

One local high school senior will learn at home, but will perform with school’s dance team

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Drake Lawson
One local high school senior plans to learn at home this fall, but will perform with her school’s dance team.

News

Human trafficking on the rise during COVID-19, local groups say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Human trafficking has been on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, local groups say.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 1 hours ago

Health

Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths from the virus were reported Wednesday in Central Texas while the state death toll rose to nearly 7,500.

Politics

Local elections administrator says Nov. 3 election will be her last

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
A longtime Central Texas elections administrator has informed county officials and party chairs that she plans to retire at the end of November after what by any measure will be a historic presidential election.