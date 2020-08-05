Advertisement

Rain For A Lucky Few, Heat For Everyone!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Central Texas’ weather is exactly what you’d expect for this time of year; we have lots of sunshine overhead and lots of heat to boot. A few stray showers could pop-up this afternoon and may help to cool some of us off, but don’t expect rain to form everywhere. Morning temperatures start out much warmer than where we’ve been in the mid-to-upper 70s and will warm into the upper 80s for some and low 90s for most by lunchtime. Sunshine will be plentiful today but a few stray afternoon clouds are expected near I-45 where we have a 20% chance of a pop-up late afternoon shower. Rain won’t be terribly widespread and will be on an isolated basis, but hey, it’s something! Any rain that does manage to form this afternoon should dissipate shortly after sunset tonight.

There isn’t much of a change to Central Texas’ weather over the next few afternoons. High temperatures through the end of next week will hover very close to 100°. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected east of I-35 with warmer temperatures west of I-35. Skies should remain mostly sunny each and every day too. Thankfully, humidity won’t be too unbearable so heat index values will only be as high as 105°. Unfortunately, rain isn’t likely over the next 10 days (after today). We’ll have to watch the sea breeze carefully this weekend as it could reach Milam, Robertson, or Leon County, but those chances are very low.

