Advertisement

Selena Gomez takes the heat in new cooking show

Selena Gomez is taking the heat in the kitchen. (File)
Selena Gomez is taking the heat in the kitchen. (File)(KNOE)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Selena Gomez is taking the heat in the kitchen.

The singer-actress slices and dices in “Selena + Chef,” debuting Aug. 13 on the new HBO Max streaming service.

The 10-episode series was shot in the kitchen of Gomez’s new Los Angeles-area house.

Her grandparents and two friends, who have been quarantining with her, serve as taste testers. Professional chefs guide her through such dishes as Korean breakfast tacos, matcha chocolate chip cookies and a classic French omelet.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Some villagers push to dissolve Salado government

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Salado was incorporated 20 years ago in 2000.

News

Some Salado villagers looking to dissolve their local government

Updated: 27 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

First inmate in local county jail tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Officials in one Central Texas county Wednesday reported the first confirmed COVID-19 case involving a jail inmate.

News

Man on bicycle struck by pickup taken to local hospital with life-threatening injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A man on a bicycle was who struck as he rode out of a parking lot and into the path of an oncoming pickup truck Wednesday morning was taken to a local hospital with what police said were life-threatening injuries.

News

Police release photos of suspect in shooting at local convenience store

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Police Wednesday released surveillance photos of a suspect in a shooting at a local convenience store that left a man seriously injured.

Latest News

News

Human trafficking on the rise during COVID-19, local groups say

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

State

Prosecutors: Texas man stole $1.6M in COVID-19 relief money

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A Texas man is accused of stealing $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

News

SpaceX’s Mars test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright in Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
SpaceX has launched a prototype of its Mars rocketship 500 feet into the air, landing it upright in Texas.

News

One local high school senior will learn at home, but will perform with school’s dance team

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Librarian visiting Central Texas leaves to take a drive, disappears

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A university librarian who was visiting his brother in Central Texas went for a drive Tuesday and disappeared, and now police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.