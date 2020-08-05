Selena Gomez takes the heat in new cooking show

(AP) - Selena Gomez is taking the heat in the kitchen.

The singer-actress slices and dices in “Selena + Chef,” debuting Aug. 13 on the new HBO Max streaming service.

The 10-episode series was shot in the kitchen of Gomez’s new Los Angeles-area house.

Her grandparents and two friends, who have been quarantining with her, serve as taste testers. Professional chefs guide her through such dishes as Korean breakfast tacos, matcha chocolate chip cookies and a classic French omelet.

