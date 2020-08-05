Advertisement

SpaceX’s Mars test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright in Texas

SpaceX has launched a prototype of its Mars rocketship 500 feet into the air, landing it upright in Texas. (CNN VAN photo)
SpaceX has launched a prototype of its Mars rocketship 500 feet into the air, landing it upright in Texas. (CNN VAN photo)(CNN)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - SpaceX has launched a prototype of its Mars rocketship 500 feet into the air, landing it upright.

Tuesday night's test flight in South Texas lasted barely 45 seconds, but was an important first for SpaceX's Starship.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk tweeted: “Mars is looking real.”

Musk says several more short hops are planned before a test version of Starship aims for a high altitude.

The latest prototype is relatively plain.

It stands a full-scale 100 feet tall and resembles a steel silo with a cap on top.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Human trafficking on the rise during COVID-19, local groups say

Updated: 9 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

State

Prosecutors: Texas man stole $1.6M in COVID-19 relief money

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
A Texas man is accused of stealing $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

News

Librarian visiting Central Texas leaves to take a drive, disappears

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A university librarian who was visiting his brother in Central Texas went for a drive Tuesday and disappeared, and now police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

News

COVID19 Response Fund raises tens of thousands for local organizations

Updated: 33 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Latest News

News

One local high school senior will learn at home, but will perform with school’s dance team

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Drake Lawson
One local high school senior plans to learn at home this fall, but will perform with her school’s dance team.

News

Human trafficking on the rise during COVID-19, local groups say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Human trafficking has been on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, local groups say.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 1 hours ago

Health

Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths from the virus were reported Wednesday in Central Texas while the state death toll rose to nearly 7,500.

Politics

Local elections administrator says Nov. 3 election will be her last

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
A longtime Central Texas elections administrator has informed county officials and party chairs that she plans to retire at the end of November after what by any measure will be a historic presidential election.