SpaceX’s Mars test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright in Texas

(AP) - SpaceX has launched a prototype of its Mars rocketship 500 feet into the air, landing it upright.

Tuesday night's test flight in South Texas lasted barely 45 seconds, but was an important first for SpaceX's Starship.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk tweeted: “Mars is looking real.”

Musk says several more short hops are planned before a test version of Starship aims for a high altitude.

The latest prototype is relatively plain.

It stands a full-scale 100 feet tall and resembles a steel silo with a cap on top.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)