Temple: Early-morning fire leaves house damaged

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - An early-morning fire Wednesday in Temple left a house damaged.

The fire was reported at around 2:25 a.m. Wednesday at 1408 East Adams Ave.

The first crews on the scene saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the west side of the home.

The fire was under control within about 20 minutes.

No one was home at the time.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

