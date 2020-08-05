Advertisement

Temple: Early-morning fire leaves house damaged

The fire was reported at around 2:25 a.m. Wednesday at 1408 East Adams Ave. (Temple Fire & Rescue photo)
The fire was reported at around 2:25 a.m. Wednesday at 1408 East Adams Ave. (Temple Fire & Rescue photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - An early-morning fire Wednesday in Temple left a house damaged.

The fire was reported at around 2:25 a.m. Wednesday at 1408 East Adams Ave.

The first crews on the scene saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the west side of the home.

The fire was under control within about 20 minutes.

No one was home at the time.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Central Texas Workforce Solutions says learning new skills can help people find jobs

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Hall
A recent study says COVID-19 job loss may be permanent, but a local organization says learning new skills can help.

News

Man on bicycle struck by pickup taken to local hospital with life-threatening injuries

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A man on a bicycle was who struck as he rode out of a parking lot and into the path of an oncoming pickup truck Wednesday morning was taken to a local hospital with what police said were life-threatening injuries.

News

UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash at local intersection leaves 1 dead, 4 others injured

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bryant Sanders
One person is dead and four others are injured after a three-vehicle crash at a local intersection that left one person trapped in the wreckage.

Health

Simple request from residents of local nursing home isolated by COVID-19 goes viral

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A Facebook post from a local nursing home seeking pen pals for residents isolated from friends and family because of the COVID-19 pandemic has gone viral.

Latest News

Health

Area school band member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Robyn Geske
An area school band member has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Black Central Texas pastor’s grave dug up, vandalized; sheriff’s office investigates

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Deputies are investigating after the grave of a Black Central Texas pastor was dug up and vandalized.

News

Police release photos of suspect in shooting at local convenience store

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police Wednesday released surveillance photos of a suspect in a shooting at a local convenience store that left a man seriously injured.

National

Clorox wipes shortage to last into 2021

Updated: 5 hours ago
Clorox's shortage of disinfectant cleaning materials will remain difficult to find well into 2021, according to their incoming CEO.

News

Temple small business grant program

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

'Gentle Giant' looking for a family

Updated: 12 hours ago