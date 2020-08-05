Advertisement

Texas school superintendent diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

Dr. David Freeman was a Wichita Falls native who started his career as a teacher and coach in the Clear Creek, Woodville, Dallas, and Keller independent school districts. (School district photo)
Dr. David Freeman was a Wichita Falls native who started his career as a teacher and coach in the Clear Creek, Woodville, Dallas, and Keller independent school districts. (School district photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) – Dr. David Freeman, the superintendent of the Flour Bluff ISD in the Corpus Christi area, died Wednesday morning after testing positive for COVID-19.

“We are heartbroken and grief stricken over the sudden loss of our fearless leader,” the district said in a Facebook post.

Freeman had battled health issues over the past several months, the district said.

Freeman was named superintendent in July 2019.

He’s survived by his wife Cassie, and the couple’s three children, Callie, Brock and Jenna.

Freeman was a Wichita Falls native who started his career as a teacher and coach in the Clear Creek, Woodville, Dallas, and Keller independent school districts.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Midwestern State University, a master’s degree from the University of North Texas and a Doctor of Education degree in 2015 from Texas Wesleyan University.

Last month the district’s school board asked a former superintendent, Joe Kelley, to provide interim leadership.

Kelley served as superintendent of the district, which has about 5,400 students, from 2013 to 2016.

“Working together we are committed to keeping our district moving in the right direction during this troubling time,” the district said.

“Mr. Kelley will continue as acting superintendent until further notice.”

Counselors will be available at all of the district’s campuses.

