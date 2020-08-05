Triple Digit Heat Wave for Central Texas

Central Texas’ weather is exactly what you’d expect for this time of year; we have lots of sunshine overhead and lots of heat to boot. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70s and our afternoons will warm into the upper 90s and low 100s each day. Compared to last year, temperatures are pretty much identical so this is very typical mid-summer weather for us.

Thankfully, humidity won’t be too unbearable so heat index values will only be as high as 106° each afternoon. Unfortunately, rain isn’t likely over the next 10 days and we may start to see drought conditions build in more parts of Central Texas through this dry spell.

