Advertisement

Triple Digit Heat Wave for Central Texas

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Central Texas’ weather is exactly what you’d expect for this time of year; we have lots of sunshine overhead and lots of heat to boot. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70s and our afternoons will warm into the upper 90s and low 100s each day. Compared to last year, temperatures are pretty much identical so this is very typical mid-summer weather for us.

Thankfully, humidity won’t be too unbearable so heat index values will only be as high as 106° each afternoon. Unfortunately, rain isn’t likely over the next 10 days and we may start to see drought conditions build in more parts of Central Texas through this dry spell.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Camille's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 57 minutes ago

7 Day Forecast

Rain For A Lucky Few, Heat For Everyone!

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Tropical storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 4

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Four people are dead as Tropical Storm Isaias spawns tornadoes and dumps rain during an inland march up the U.S. East Coast.

7 Day Forecast

Maybe Some Rain Wednesday? It Could Happen for Some

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Forecast

Camille's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT

Forecast

Camille's Monday Evening Fastcast

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT

Weather

Isaias near hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT
|
By AP
Isaias is forecast to return to hurricane strength early as it approaches the Carolinas,

Weather

Thousands remain evacuated from Southern California wildfire

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT
|
By AP
Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders early Monday after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size and forced crews to battle flames in triple-digit heat.

Weather

Sean's Monday Morning Fastcast

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:29 AM CDT
Some scattered rain expected this afternoon west of I-35.

7 Day Forecast

A Nice Start To The Week Before Triple-Digits Return

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update