Advertisement

Virgin Atlantic airline files for US bankruptcy protection

Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Atlantic and the Virgin Group, holds a pair of his airline's often-pilfered airplane-shaped salt and pepper shakers that he said he pocketed while on a flight from London to Seattle, Monday, March 27, 2017, as he speaks during a news conference at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle.
Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Atlantic and the Virgin Group, holds a pair of his airline's often-pilfered airplane-shaped salt and pepper shakers that he said he pocketed while on a flight from London to Seattle, Monday, March 27, 2017, as he speaks during a news conference at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Virgin Atlantic, the airline founded by British businessman Richard Branson, filed Tuesday for protection in U.S. bankruptcy court as it tries to survive the virus pandemic that is hammering the airline industry.

The airline made the Chapter 15 filing in U.S. federal bankruptcy court in New York after a proceeding in the United Kingdom.

A spokeswoman for Virgin Atlantic said the bankruptcy filing is part of a court process in the United Kingdom to carry out a restructuring plan that the airline announced last month. The process is supported by a majority of the airline's creditors, and the company hopes to emerge from the process in September, she said.

A Virgin Atlantic lawyer said in a court filing that the company needs an order from a U.S. court to make terms of the restructuring apply in the U.S.

The airline is primarily a long-haul operator, including flights between the U.K. and the U.S. It stopped flying in April due to the pandemic and only resumed flights in July. It closed a base at London's Gatwick Airport and cut about 3,500 jobs.

Branson appealed to the British government for financial help earlier this year — even saying that he would pledge his Caribbean island resort as collateral for a loan — but was rebuffed.

Last month, Virgin Atlantic announced that it had put together a deal to raise 1.2 billion pounds (nearly $1.6 billion at current exchange rates) from private sources, including 200 million pounds from Branson's Virgin Group.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, which owns 49% of the airline, agreed to defer payments it was owed, and hedge fund Davidson Kempner agreed to lend Virgin Atlantic 170 million pounds. Virgin Atlantic also delayed deliveries of Airbus jets.

Virgin Atlantic’s court moves follow bankruptcy filings in the U.S. by Latin America’s two biggest airlines, Latam and Avianca, and by Mexico’s Aeromexico since the start of the pandemic. Virgin’s sister airline Virgin Australia filed for protection from creditors in its home country in April.

Airlines have been slammed by the coronavirus outbreak that has led to travel restrictions and left many people afraid to fly. The International Air Transport Association, a trade group for global airlines, estimates the industry will lose $84 billion this year and revenue will drop by half from 2019 levels.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropical storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 5

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By BRYAN ANDERSON and SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

National

Massive Beirut blast kills more than 70, injures thousands

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky.

National Politics

Sidestepping Congress, Trump says he will act to deliver Americans another stimulus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
In a broadcast exclusive, the president says he wants to extend the $600 weekly benefit to unemployed Americans.

Health

COVID-19 surge continues here, around the state

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas reported more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 245 more deaths while in Central Texas the total count rose by almost 300 and three more area residents diagnosed with the virus died.

Latest News

Health

Five members of local church test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Five members of a local church have tested positive for COVID-19 and other test results are pending after about 20 members began to exhibit symptoms of the virus.

News

Crash at Central Texas highway intersection leaves 2 dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A two-vehicle crash at a Central Texas highway intersection left two area residents dead.

News

Man who drowned in local lake identified as Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A 24-year-old man who drowned over the weekend at a local lake was identified Tuesday as a Fort Hood soldier.

National

President Trump discusses mail-in voting

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Lady Bear basketball coach gives COVID survivor a hat

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Lady Bears coach promised a hat to local teacher who battled COVID-19, Tuesday he got it

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A surprise was waiting as a Central Texas teacher who was among the earliest victims of COVID-19 returned to school Tuesday.