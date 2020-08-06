COVID-19 claims 19 lives at Texas nursing home
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MISSOURI CITY, Texas - Officials say 19 people in a Texas nursing home have died due to the coronavirus and 24 employees have been infected.
KTRK-TV reports Missouri City received notification about the deaths, and the 38 coronavirus cases at Paradigm at First Colony Nursing Home on Thursday.
The notice came after the city’s mayor sent a letter to the state’s Health department requesting information about cases in the city.
Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.