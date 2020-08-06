COVID-19 claims 19 lives at Texas nursing home

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - Officials say 19 people in a Texas nursing home have died due to the coronavirus and 24 employees have been infected.

KTRK-TV reports Missouri City received notification about the deaths, and the 38 coronavirus cases at Paradigm at First Colony Nursing Home on Thursday.

The notice came after the city’s mayor sent a letter to the state’s Health department requesting information about cases in the city.

