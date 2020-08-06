Advertisement

COVID-19 claims 19 lives at Texas nursing home

Officials say 19 people in a Texas nursing home have died due to the coronavirus and 24 employees have been infected. (CNN VAN photo)
Officials say 19 people in a Texas nursing home have died due to the coronavirus and 24 employees have been infected. (CNN VAN photo)(CNN VAN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - Officials say 19 people in a Texas nursing home have died due to the coronavirus and 24 employees have been infected.

KTRK-TV reports Missouri City received notification about the deaths, and the 38 coronavirus cases at Paradigm at First Colony Nursing Home on Thursday.

The notice came after the city’s mayor sent a letter to the state’s Health department requesting information about cases in the city.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths from the virus were reported Wednesday in Central Texas while the state death toll rose to nearly 7,500.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

Health

First inmate in local county jail tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
Officials in one Central Texas county Wednesday reported the first confirmed COVID-19 case involving a jail inmate.

Health

Trump vs. experts on coronavirus

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
In the early days of the coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump was flanked in the White House briefing room by a team of public health experts in a seeming portrait of unity to confront the disease that was ravaging the globe.

Latest News

News

One local high school senior will learn at home, but will perform with school’s dance team

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
One local high school senior plans to learn at home this fall, but will perform with her school’s dance team.

News

Human trafficking on the rise during COVID-19, local groups say

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Human trafficking has been on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, local groups say.

Health

Texas school superintendent diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Texas school superintendent diagnosed with COVID-19 died Wednesday.

Health

Simple request from residents of local nursing home isolated by COVID-19 goes viral

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
A Facebook post from a local nursing home seeking pen pals for residents isolated from friends and family because of the COVID-19 pandemic has gone viral.

Health

Area school band member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT
|
By Robyn Geske
An area school band member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health

COVID-19 surge continues here, around the state

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Texas reported more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 245 more deaths while in Central Texas the total count rose by almost 300 and three more area residents diagnosed with the virus died.