COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in Central Texas

By Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The death toll from the new coronavirus continues to rise in Central Texas.

Waco-McLennan County Health District officials reported two more deaths from the virus Thursday, a 67-year-old man and a 90-year-old man.

An additional death was reported Thursday in Navarro County as well, increasing the toll to 13, according to local data.

Additional deaths were reported in Hill and Hamilton counties, too.

Local figures now show 54 deaths from the virus in McLennan County.

Among the first to die of the virus in the county were G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, who died of complications from the virus on March 31; a 61-year old McLennan County man whom a neighbor found dead on April 8; a 69-year-old man who died on April 9 at a local hospital, and a 66-year-old resident whose death was announced on April 22.

The others include a 46-year-old man with no apparent underlying issues who died June 18 in a Waco hospital, a 44-year-old man who died on June 23 in a local hospital; a 53-year-old man who died on June 28 at a local hospital; an 89-year-old man who died on June 29 at a local hospital; an 87-year-old man who died June 29 at a local hospital; a 62-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man whose deaths were reported on July 4; a 71-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man whose deaths were reported on July 6; a 72-year-old man whose death was reported on July 8; a 41-year-old woman whose death was reported on July 9; a 93-year-old woman who died on July 11 at a local hospital; a 42-year-old woman who died July 12 at a local hospital; a 73-year-old man who died on July 13 at his home; an 87-year-old woman who died on July 14 at a local hospital; an 87-year-old woman who died late on July 15 at a local long term care facility; a 75-year-old man who died on July 16 at a local hospital; a 66-year-old man who died July 17 at a local hospital; a 69-year-old woman, whose death was reported on July 18; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported on July 18; a 97-year-old woman whose death was reported on July 21, and a 43-year-old man and two 88-year-old men whose deaths were reported on July 22.

The county reported a single-day record of four deaths on July 23, a 52-year-old woman, a 70-year-old woman, a 97-year-old woman and an 83-year-old woman.

The county reported three more deaths on July 24, a 70-year-old woman, an 84-year-old woman and a 55-year old man, raising the death toll from the virus to 35, an increase of 13 since July 17.

The death of a 55-year-old woman was reported on July 27.

On July 28, the county reported three more deaths from the virus, a 72-year-old man, an 84-year-old man and a 91-year-old man.

The deaths of a 75-year-old man, an 87-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman were reported on July 29.

On July 30, the county reported the deaths of an 83-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.

The death of an 81-year-old man was reported on July 31.

Health officials reported the death of a 66-year-old woman on Aug. 1 and the deaths of a 62-year-old woman and a 90-year-old woman on Aug. 2.

On Aug. 3 the deaths of a 62-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman, were reported.

On Aug. 5, health officials reported the deaths of a 69-year-old man and an 87-year-old man.WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

